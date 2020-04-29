Coast records no new coronavirus cases

The Sunshine Coast recorded no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

NO NEW cases of coronavirus were recorded on the Sunshine Coast yesterday, with the region's total remaining on 92.

Of those cases, five are still active, marking three less than Monday.

Statewide there were no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, April 28.

Queensland Health's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said currently, 967 of the 1033 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

"Even though Queensland has recorded very low numbers of cases this week, Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising," she said.

Dr Young said 101,767 tests had been undertaken in Queensland, with 2377 of those in the 24 hours to 7pm last night.

Queensland's testing criteria has been expanded so anyone in the state who has a fever, or history of fever, or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

To date, 934 Queenslanders (90 per cent of total cases) have recovered from COVID-19.

Contact tracing continues for recent cases and Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.