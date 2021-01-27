Coast stars in national tourism campaign

Visit Sunshine Coast has launched a new tourism campaign. Picture: Lachie Millard

Visit Sunshine Coast has launched a new tourism campaign. Picture: Lachie Millard

A new national tourism campaign has been launched in a bid to bring more visitors to the Sunshine Coast.

The push for bookings comes after a tough year for the sector, which faced cancellations and closures due to the pandemic.

The industry was dealt another blow earlier this month when the Greater Brisbane lockdown struck in the middle of the peak summer period.

The Sunshine Coast Real Deals campaign has been launched in conjunction with travel partner Expedia Media Solutions under the Wotif booking site to secure new bookings in the region.

Visit Sunshine Coast chief executive officer Matt Stoeckel said the aim of the online campaign was to increase visitors, room nights and travel to the region between January and Easter.

“This national campaign will educate visitors on the diversity of experiences and accommodation offerings on the Sunshine Coast and provide compelling deals for holiday-makers to book their next holiday to the Sunshine Coast in our shoulder period,” he said.

“According to Wotif data, we know the Sunshine Coast is already the most popular school holiday destination in Queensland.

“This campaign looks to broaden this popularity and targets couples, empty nesters and families to visit outside our peak school holiday periods.”

The new CEO said the timing of the campaign also aligned with the recent launch of Sunshine Coast’s new brand – For real.

“The new brand highlights our natural attractions,” he said.

“Importantly we know from research that this is increasingly what travellers are seeking, and we have undertaken this campaign to capitalise on significant demand to the Sunshine Coast with these For real experiences.”

The Wotif campaign runs from now until February 12.

For more information or to check out the deals available visit Sunshine Coast Real Deals.