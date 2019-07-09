Coast surf star helps local girl's cancer fight

BIG HEART: Sunshine Coast surfer Julian Wilson is auctioning off a surfboard to help 12-year-old local girl Josie Mecklem fight her cancer battle.

NOOSA'S brave Josie Mecklem has won the heart of Sunshine Coast surfer Julian Wilson as she continues on the biggest battle of her life.

Currently fighting bone cancer, the 12-year-old recently underwent surgery to remove 12cm of her tibia and replace her knee and has begun her next round of chemotherapy.

Competing this week at South Africa's famous J-Bay for the World Surf League, Wilson announced on Instagram he would auction off a surf board to raise money to help Josie's family.

"This is my little mate Josie and she's doing it tough,” Wilson wrote.

"I'm auctioning off this board from my Quick Pro 2019 quiver.

"It's been drawn on by mum and signed by me.”

The highest bidder will also take home a limited edition pair of boardshorts.

Wilson's mother, Nola, who has fought breast cancer twice, said her son was "so humble” in giving to those touched by cancer.

"I love that he stands up an makes a statement about it,” she said.

"Julian raises money every year for breast cancer but for the past three or four years we've been raising money for a certain person.”

"Last year he donated a chemotherapy chair to Noosa Hospital and he paid for a local patient to go private. Julian saved her life.”

As a public campaigner for cancer and not one to shy away from a pink surfboard or wearing a pink rashie, Wilson helps deliver the important cancer awareness massage.

"It's a fun way of drawing attention for young ones to check their breasts,” Nola said.

"There is often more of a focus on older women.”

Josie Mecklem, 12, is undergoing treatment for bone caner in her knee. Contributed

Nola said you through Wilson's work fundraising over the past 11 years, she sees "something tangible” from helping someone fighting cancer.

"I hope people can realise if he can do it why can't I? It would be great if people could donate to Josie in their own way.”

To find the board search "Julian Wilson signed personal surfboard” on Ebay. Bidding closes July 18.

Donate directly to the Mecklem family www.gofundme.com/f/help-josie-and-her-family-kick-cancers-butt.