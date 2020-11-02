Coast surfers go hard to take out opening leg

Aaron Kelly finds plenty of air during a near perfect ride at the Gold Coast yesterday. Photo: Ben Cochrane/Surfing Queensland

Two-time Red Bull Airborne Qualifier champion Aaron Kelly of Sunshine Beach found plenty of air to nail a near perfect ride to take out the Australian Open of Surfing Gold Coast Pro on Sunday.

Kelly launched an enormous air reverse to earn a 9.87 out of a possible 10 points to take the lead halfway through the surf-off.

Dimity Stoyle goes hard on the Gold Coast yesterday for a big win. Photo: Ben Cochrane/Surfing Queensland

“I have been waiting all day to get an air section like that,” he said after the win.

“To get one in the final was so epic.

“It scored a near perfect ten so the judges must have really liked that one.”

Kelly was able to back up his cracking opening score with a 4.4 to win over Chris Zaffis of Angourie and Alister Reginato of Alexandra Headland.

“There were so many incredible surfers here and they were all surfing so well,” he said.

“I can’t believe I took the win and it was so awesome having all my friends here to celebrate it with.”

He and an aggressive Dimity Stoyle of Maroochydore made it Sunshine Coast double after taking out the opening final at held at Duranbah Beach in 2-3ft offshore conditions.

Stoyle put on a show of strong rail surfing to score a combined two wave heat total of 13.33 out of a possible 20 to defeat Kobie Enright of Coolangatta, with Sophie McCulloch of Alexandra Headland in third.

Coast surfers Aaron Kelly and Dimity Stoyle shone through at the Australian Open of Surfing Gold Coast Pro. Photo: Ben Cochrane/Surfing Queensland

“My game plan for the final was to wait for the biggest waves to come through as I know how good the other girls surf,” Stoyle said.

“I managed to get two really good waves in the heat and I am so stoked to get the win.

“I am actually DJing at the Burleigh Pavillion tonight, it’s so good to be back both surfing in competitions and DJing after COVID times.”

The next leg of the 2020 Australian Open of Surfing Series Schedule will be surfed at Cronulla this weekend.