Coast takes a starring role in international sitcom

Mollie Maher, Daniel Goodwin, Kurt Menary and Laree Gadenne play the four main characters of Hard Knock Life, a locally-made comedy TV sitcom.

A Sunshine Coast-produced television comedy series can now be seen worldwide after it was picked up by several international streaming services.

Hard Knock Life creator Laree Gadenne’s independent sitcom is now available on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi and Plex.

The local director and actor said negotiations were also underway with several other major streaming platforms.

“The series was all created locally with over 120 people in Sunshine Coast getting involved with the production from actors, extras, business owners and crew members,” she said.

The series has really taken off in the global market across the USA, UK, Europe and Indonesia.

“It’s a real positive boost to showcase the best of the Sunshine Coast and Australia to an international audience.”

Hard Knock Life is based on a group of four friends uncovering the shocking moments of first dates gone wrong and relationship nightmares.

The six-episode series focuses on one night stands, fetishes and of course heartbreak.

Ms Gadenne said the show was inspired by her friends and her own personal dating experiences.

“I used to think ‘wow these situations are unbelievable and would make a great TV show’,” she said.

“As I start to hear people’s feedback on watching the series, I’m finding out that the situations are actually very relatable to people.

“It was about four years in the making from writing and planning the episodes to filming, editing and releasing it into the world.”

Sunshine Coast sitcom, Hard Knock Life, was created by Laree Gadenne.

The filmmaker said she couldn’t believe season one had taken off.

“I feel very accomplished,” Ms Gadenne said.

“You put so much hard work into creating a TV series on this scale and to see it picked up internationally on streaming platforms world wide is very exciting.

“I’m keen to get season two underway this year to keep the momentum going, we still have plenty more stories to tell.”

Production of season two was expected to get underway this year with filming throughout Australia.