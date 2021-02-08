Coast team powers to national title success

The Coast’s elite cycling team has capped an eventful road nationals campaign in the best way possible.

ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast sent a complete squad of 21 cyclists, including nine women and 12 men, to the Cycling Australia National Road Titles last week.

They competed across nine events over five days of competition in Ballarat.

Alistair Donohoe kicked-off the run of success at the event by defending his title in the Para MC5 time trial.

Pro Racing Sunshine Coast had varied results in other time trials, with Angus Lyons and Anya Louw among the better results after both placing ninth in their respective elite male and female events.

However, on Friday, the Coast team sparked to even greater heights as they hit the bitumen for the criterium races.

Matt Rice took out the national U23 criterium title while teammate Craig Wiggins hung on for third.

“It’s up there as one of the best moments of my career so far, I’m pretty stoked with it,” Rice told SBS.

“It’s one of the best feelings of my life, it’s pretty special to me as this is something I have always wanted to win.

“It felt cool.

“My teammates rode amazingly to get me to the front, and they went from top of the back straight on the last lap to take me all the way to the front.



“This enabled me to get the legs out to run away with it and take the win.”

Maeve Plouffe also powered to glory, taking out the women’s U23 criterium title with teammate Alex Martin-Wallace in second.

Ruby Roseman-Gannon also didn’t disappoint as she pushed hard in her first year in the elite women, finishing in second.

Roseman-Gannon placed 10th in the elite women’s road race on Sunday.