Coast the ‘perfect’ location for new rom-com

If a film director was attempting to re-enact scenes from a wet, gloomy London, the sun-drenched ocean backdrop of the Sunshine Coast seems likes an unusual choice.

But according to Coast director Tam Sainsbury it was the perfect location for her new romantic-comedy web series Perfect Messy Love.

The show was filmed exclusively on the Sunshine Coast with scenes in Maroochydore, Buderim and Moffat Beach.

Perfect Messy Love tells the story of London-based aspiring romance author Emily.

After losing her boyfriend and job all in one day, Emily tests her theories of perfect love when she swaps her London flat with Coast surfer Matt’s laid back beach house, only to find that true love is sometimes perfect and messy.

The predominantly Coast-based cast and crew had their work cut out for them to re-enact particular English scenes, especially filming from a London Pub.

“It was a really hot night on the Coast and all the extras were wearing scarfs and jumpers,”

the director said.

Filming a London Christmas scene, supposedly in a cold, snowy backdrop from the very non-wintry Sunshine Coast was tough, but the crew had a simple solution.

“We didn’t obviously shoot out the window, you would have seen the beach,” Sainsbury said.

The strong Coast contingent of cast and crew, some with previous experience in Hollywood, proved there was some great talent on our doorstep.

“We have some fabulous stars and an amazing crew with some top producers,” Sainsbury said.

Perfect Messy Love will be released on Saturday, December 12 on the YouTube channel.

The web series was developed with investment from Screen Queensland through the Digital Conversions program.