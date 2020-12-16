Menu
Sunshine Coast thrill seekers are signing up to descend the world's highest cliff face.
Lifestyle

Coast thrillseekers sign up for world’s highest abseil

Matt Collins
16th Dec 2020 12:04 PM
It is the cliff that makes even the bravest professionals tremble and now amateurs too can attempt to descend its face.

Adventure business Grab Rock is giving extreme adventurers the opportunity to conquer the world's highest commercial natural based abseil, which they say is on the Sunshine Coast.

But owner Kris Bullen warned thrillseekers the Mt Tinbeerwah cliff was not for the faint-hearted.

"It makes even the professionals shaky," he said.

"My guides are crazy climbers and they got up there and had to sit at the top and just go, 'wow'."

Mr Bullen said the 120m abseil was the highest natural cliff face in the world run by commercial operators.

"You can do higher ones if you are doing it by yourself," he said.

He said inquiries were rolling despite the cliff with dreamlike views being more like a nightmare for those with a fear of heights.

Mr Bullen said he was surprised by the main demographic of bookings.

"Our biggest category is middle age women who have left a bad relationship and want to do something to symbolise breaking free," he said.

Grab Rock will start its Mt Tinbeerwah abseiling adventures from January 16.

