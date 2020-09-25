Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Coast unit destroyed by fire

by Brianna Morris-Grant
25th Sep 2020 9:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A UNIT has been destroyed and multiple people assessed by paramedics after a Coolangatta unit block fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Coyne Street apartment around 2am to find the unit block already "well involved".

Police confirmed there was a large fire at the rear of the premises, forcing both the unit complex and a neighbouring unit complex in Haig Street to be evacuated.

Crews from both QLD Fire and Emergency Services and NSW Fire were on scene.

The fire was under control by 3.10 and out by 3.30am, leaving one unit destroyed and other units and garages damaged.

Seven people were assessed by paramedics but despite two being treated for minor smoke inhalation all declined transport to hospital.

Fire investigators are expected to arrive on scene today and police investigations are underway.

 

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Coast unit destroyed by fire

coolangatta fire gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        Premium Content Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        News From north to south, it’s a burning issue on which Queenslanders want tough and decisive action as the state election looms. YOUR SAY SURVEY RESULTS

        Scott Hillier: How to catch a Mangrove Jack

        Premium Content Scott Hillier: How to catch a Mangrove Jack

        Fishing Sunshine Coast fishing expert Scott Hillier spills the beans on how to catch a...

        Top-ranking Noosa hostel hits market

        Premium Content Top-ranking Noosa hostel hits market

        Property A unique opportunity to own a national award-winning backpacker hostel is up for...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail