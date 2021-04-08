Menu
Koda and Jonty Airdrie, both 10 having a splash in the Maroochy River. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Weather

Coast weather backflips after days of heavy downpours

Matty Holdsworth
8th Apr 2021 9:30 AM
Beach days are back on and washing can be hung out with the Sunshine Coast set to be “bone dry” after days of constant downpours.

The weather bureau says the next four days were predicted to be clear skies and hot temperatures.

Forecaster Livio Regano said there was a slight chance for showers and storms on Thursday afternoon for west of the Coast.

“It’s all gone,” Mr Regano said of the recent rainfall.

“The next chance for rain could be Sunday, maybe Monday with light showers.

“It should be windy and cooler too.”

Mr Regano said the gauges collected “bugger all” rain on Wednesday night compared to falls recorded earlier in the week.

Some of those included more than 150mm at Peachester, Glass House Mountains and Maleny which led to flash flooding.

Mr Regano said temperatures were set to reach maximums of 31C this weekend, above the April average of 26C, before a “substantial” drop early next week.

He said temperatures were expected to drop to 25C on Monday and Tuesday.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

