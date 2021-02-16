Coast woman enraged by taxi voucher refusal threatens nurses

A Coast woman lashed out at nurses and threatened to follow them home after they didn't give her a taxi voucher.

Melanie Gay Adams became increasing uncooperative, belligerent and rude towards Nambour Hospital nursing staff as they prepared to discharge her from the short stay unit in the emergency department on November 28 last year.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said Adams used obscene and bad language and "demanded" a taxi voucher to get home to Sunrise Beach while waiting for her discharge medication.

"Nursing staff and the pharmacist approached … (Adams) to supply medication and advise her that she didn't qualify for a taxi voucher and upon hearing this the defendant started to scream at the nursing staff," she said.

"She approached nursing staff in a threatening manner, she intentionally pushed into their personal space causing staff to move backwards and brace themselves for a possible attack."

Hospital security escorted the 36-year-old to the emergency unit.

"As she left, she said 'I will be waiting outside in the carpark for you, when you b----es finish work I'm going to follow you home'," Sergeant Johnstone told the court.

The threat concerned the nurses and they were escorted to their cars at the end of their shifts.

Sergeant Johnstone said Adams was on two suspended sentences at the time of the incident for stealing.

They had been imposed in July last year.

She said the sentences could be activated.

"Threats of violence are not to be tolerated against any Queensland Health staff when they are simply just doing their job," she said.

Adams pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to a public nuisance charge.

She told the court she had documentation from her doctor that would contradict the facts.

"I'm incapable of the most menial of tasks like cleaning my house, dressing myself, showering myself, so I find it very strange that they were fearing for their safety when I can hardly walk, I have to have back surgery in a month," she said.

"I will plead guilty because there was inappropriate behaviour, it was not from me, it was by the person that was with me, but that is my responsibility."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist confirmed Adam's was pleading guilty and extended Adam's suspended sentences by one month.

She was fined $600.