Coast woman’s bid to ‘raise the bar’ for disability support

A Peregian Beach woman is turning her own experiences with mental health and disability into a new business venture assisting NDIS participants.

Diagnosed with ASD (Asperger’s syndrome) in 2013, Karley Acworth struggled through her childhood receiving various diagnosis’ including ADHD and personality disorders.

“I went through my whole childhood with no idea, but it wasn’t until I was diagnosed with ASD and everything made so much more sense,” Ms Acworth said.

“I’ve dealt with so many doctors, psychiatrist, psychologists and specialists in my time and none of them really helped me.

“Until I found this one amazing doctor that took the time to understand me, connect with me and really support and guide me through my disabilities and mental health concerns.”

From the pain sparked a beautiful idea and Ü First Supports was born.

The 33-year-old is now running the small, family owned business that aims to guide and support people to live their best life and achieve their goals.

Having worked in the disability and mental health sector for the past decade, Ms Acworth is keen to make a real difference in the community.

“After seeing all the faults and shortcomings of different companies, I decided to take the leap and start my own business,” she said.

“I have a lot of skills, knowledge and qualifications, but I also have personal, lived experience with disability and mental health.

“I'm a real person, that truly cares and loves what I do and I’d love to be the change that this industry needs.”

Ms Acworth isn’t shy about the things she’s gone through in life, instead embracing her challenges and showcasing them in a bid to ensure others never feel alone.

“I haven’t had the best of experiences in life,” Ms Acworth said.

“I’ve got OCD, PTSD, I’ve got a whole book of things going on.

“I figure while I’m working and helping others, I can bring a positive out of having those experiences by helping someone.

“I find if I share a bit about myself with someone that opens up that trust and that opens up the channels of communication and they feel like they can relate to you a lot more.”

Ms Acworth is currently going through the NDIS provider registration for U First Supports with her ultimate goal to set up a Supported Independent Living home.

“This business is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach,” she explained.

“Each person’s support will be completely customisable in order for them to achieve the absolute most out of their funding and gain a real feeling of control in their lives.

“I’ve got huge hopes and dreams for this to be so much more than the standard that’s out there at the moment. I really want to raise that bar.”

If you’re interested you can contact Karley via the Ü First Supports Facebook page.

If you or anyone else you know needs support you can contact:

Lifeline: visit the website or call 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: visit the website or call 1300 22 4636

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 For access to Queensland Health mental health services 24/7 phone 1300 MH CALL (1300 64 2255).