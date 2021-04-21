Coast woman’s new lease on life after COVID-19 redundancy

Baringa woman Michelle Price has turned her life around after she was made redundant last year during COVID.



A Sunshine Coast woman has turned one of her darkest days into a new lease on life.

This time last year Michelle Price was told her life as she knew it was over.

A journalist for more than two decades, Ms Price was made redundant from Grant Broadcasters at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I had a weird feeling the day before and then I was made redundant lunchtime Monday," she said.

"I hadn't been through that before and I was like 'what do I do with this'.

"In the moment, I remember being in there and ... I just know this is going to be a blessing and I don't know how or what it's going to look like."

She said it was a sad end to a 21-year career.

"When you leave something after two decades of work you kind of assume that you have a send off … there was no thank you for a good job," Ms Price said.

"Redundancy isn't the persons fault it's not that they're being disgraced but it feels like that.

"I was in the middle of writing a story and I was told to pack up my things and told to go."

The Baringa resident said she applied for countless jobs without receiving one interview.

After receiving what she says were signs from the universe she underwent a rebirth to embark on a new career.

The 44-year-old turned to her spiritual side and become a lightworker, medium and reiki and pranic energy practitioner.

"My husband lost his mind at first … he thought we were going to be poor but I just thought I'd give it a go," she said.

"I've gotten so many referrals and word of mouth, I'm booked solid and it's been that way pretty much since the beginning.

"It's almost too good to be true."



She now offers healing and readings to clients all over the world from the U.S. to Latvia.

Ms Price also offers mentorship courses to help others discover and develop their spiritual gifts.

"I try to deliver from the heart, I'm not going to be right for everyone but I always say to people trust your intuition," she said.

Ms Price says she remembers even as a child wanting the ability to heal people.

"When people were sick I always wanted to go up and touch them," she said.

"Also when I touched them I got a lot of information … and have premonitions."

The spiritual healer understands that with believers comes the sceptics, something she says she embraces.

"I love sceptics, I've read for sceptics and I call them out," she said.

"I haven't had anyone walk out not being a believer.

"It's not my job to prove anyone wrong, it's not my job to prove that spiritual stuff is real but I leave that up to spirit."

Despite her paranormal encounters, she says she's never felt any fear.

"I've woken up to the TV blaring and that happens pretty frequently, I've woken up to knocks quite often," Ms Price said.

"There's nothing to be afraid of, I'm probably more afraid of humans to be honest.

"I've been doing a lot of house clearings on the Sunshine Coast, just checking the energy and moving spirits on."

Ms Price said her new-found career has completely changed her life with so many incredible stories she's encountered along the way.

"I have to be really careful sometimes because some of the things that come through are really random," she said.

"Sometimes it's infidelity and I have to be really sensitive.

"I had a lady once where I had to bring that up, and she said 'yeah my mum cheated on my dad and my dad cheated on my mum'."

Ms Price says she can't explain how amazing the connection is.

"I read for a woman and it was the anniversary of his death," she said.

"I didn't know this but the woman was saying in her head 'I want Michelle to talk about diamonds, if you're really here'.

"I then began seeing this wallpaper covered in diamonds rolling down the wall.

"She just broke down … she said I can't believe it, he's here."