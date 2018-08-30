Coasting along for 25 years with many miles to go

DESPITE rolling out around Noosa road 25 years ago, the Combined Coastal Car Club, better known as the Cooroy Car Club, still has plenty of kilometres in the tank thanks to its energetic members.

Foundation and life members Barry and Susanne Potter have been reflecting on the club's rich heritage. This is their joint report:

The Club was initially formed in Gympie in the early 1980s and called the Gympie Early Holden Club.

As member numbers declined it incorporated all makes and models and was renamed Golden City Car Club. The dominate make was still Holden but all were welcomed. The club started holding Motorkana events and car shows in Gympie.

In the early 1990s, the club relocated to the Cooroy Soccer Club grounds where the Cooroy RV Stopover is now.

The Soccer Club relocated over to the Showgrounds side of Mary River Road to be with the "people” sports and the Cooroy Pony Club relocated over to Johnson Park. The car club was invited to join the Cooroy Sporting Complex Committee, an opportunity we jumped at. A major makeover of the complex occurred. The car club was involved from the start in working with the Noosa Council, Cooroy Sporting Complex Committee and the community.

To become a member of the Sporting Complex the club had to be incorporated, have public liability, a name that reflected the Noosa Shire, and a constitution that reflected what we were about. From early 1991 we started having shows with our motorkhana events and then swap meets - all the time improving the grounds which were pretty average to say the least.

In the early years there wasn't a clubhouse so we had meetings at the Potter's house and the hotel. The membership grew mostly from the Sunshine Coast as far south as Beerwah and north to Gympie and beyond. In 1994/95 it was decided we needed a clubhouse. There was a derelict building on site which the Soccer Club was planning to renovate before they relocated. The roof had been removed because of asbestos, but the outside frame and walls were okay. A truss roof was fitted along with roofing.

The internal walls were removed and a lot of work was done by members, Noosa Council, the sporting complex and many local businesses to rebuild. We kept on improving it to what we have today.

In order for all this to happen we had to change our name to reflect where we were.... the Combined Coastal Car Club was born.

The club now holds its annual car Show and Shine in October each year. This year the event will be on Sunday, October 21. The last couple of years have been hampered by wet weather but with a "show must go on” attitude by club members, our sponsors, the local community and car enthusiasts the events have been a success and enjoyed by all who attended.

Several local organisations have benefited with donations from the Cooroy Car Show. These include Brighter Future 4 Kids, Life Flight, SES, Katie Rose Cottage and the Rural Fire Brigade.

The club has just held a weekend of events to celebrate 25 years of motoring along nicely.