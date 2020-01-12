Coast's Alligator Blood wins MM Guineas

Ryan Maloney celebrates after riding Alligator Blood to victory in the $2 Million Gold Coast Magic Millions 3YO Guineas on Saturday. Picture: Regi Varghese/Getty Images

Ryan Maloney celebrates after riding Alligator Blood to victory in the $2 Million Gold Coast Magic Millions 3YO Guineas on Saturday. Picture: Regi Varghese/Getty Images

AFTER a drama-filled build-up, the Sunshine Coast's Alligator Blood charged to victory in the Magic Millions three-year-old Guineas on Saturday afternoon.

The David Vandyke-trained gelding faced a challenging build-up to the race after getting caught up in traffic chaos for two hours on his journey to the Gold Coast.

His race was delayed by 45 minutes to allow horses to make the start, however, but as Alligator Blood finally prepared to jump in the $2 million feature further drama again delayed the start.

Scout lost his shoe prior to entering the chutes, requiring a farrier to put it back on with nervous riders forced to keep their runners calm.

The drama wasn't over there, with Leviathan escaping his chute without a jockey, requiring ground staff to chase and remove him from the track.

However, once the race finally got under way jockey, Ryan Maloney guided Alligator Blood to a superb and comfortable victory.

"He is just a competitor and wanted to run," Vandyke told Channel 7.

"He was a bit unsettled after that hold-up on the freeway and didn't look 100 per cent but he was ready to get out there and compete and compete he did.

"Wow, he's one over $2 million now, amazing.

"He wasn't meant to win the Caufield Guineas but gee whiz he was meant to win that race today.

Jockey Maloney considered the victory one of the best of his career.

"To be able to deliver on the big day it's the biggest thrill I've had," he told Channel 7.

"Good horses can just do what you don't think is possible .

"He was stuck in the float in the one sport for two hours on the freeway and I was a little bit concerned but good horses just get the job done and that's what he's done."

Fellow Sunshine Coast trainer Stuart Kendrick wasn't as lucky with his runner Tarzan in the $1 million Snippets finishing 12th.