Zero cases of coronavirus have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast overnight. Photo: Steven Saphore
Health

Coast’s coronavirus total plateaus with no new cases

Matty Holdsworth
2nd Apr 2020 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM
ZERO coronavirus cases have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast overnight with the region's total remaining on 79.

There were 57 new cases statewide and Queensland Health are contact tracing each case.

Despite the plateau, experts say now is not the time to relax social distancing protocols as it could overwhelm the health system.

That was the guidance of University of the Sunshine Coast expert Matthew Mason earlier in the week.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," a Queensland Health statement reads.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the covid19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home, especially if you're sick.

"Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

"Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

"Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival."

coronavirus pandemic covid19 covid19 pandemic queensland health sunshine coast hospital and health service
