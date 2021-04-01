Coast’s Easter catch waiting in rivers and creeks

Conditions

Looks like we are set for strong winds, a few showers and building swell for our Easter break.

So those keen to chase a few fish rivers and creeks will be the only option, still pretty good tides now on the back of the full moon.

Species

Three species have been on the move and worth chasing over the next few days.

Mudcrabs, whiting and flathead have all been reported by those who have been on the water the last few days.

Chasing a few

The muddies responded well to the rain that fell over the last few weeks pushing plenty down towards the mouths.

As things have settled a bit now the mid reaches are the place to set a few pots with fresh fish frames and leaving them soak overnight.

Whiting are feeding during the run out tide with those using live yabbies, worms and small soldier crabs fished with a lightly weighted running ball sinker rig late afternoon into early evening fishing well and again the mid reaches towards the mouths producing most fish.

The Flathead are being caught on both tides with the three and five inch soft plastics doing most of the damage, casting up onto the shallow flats then working it along the drop offs catching fish.

Also you can try trolling small hard body lures along the sand edges ensuring your lure is banging into the bottom

Spots

The Noosa, Maroochy, Mooloolah Rivers along with Pumicestone Passage all holding good fish

Tips

Easter is generally a busy time on the water so remember to be patient at boat ramps and also while out on the water and ensure all your safety gear is ready to go.

Have a great Easter.