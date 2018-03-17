Coast's history paints a colourful picture

Cooroy artist Dale Leach was commissioned to paint a landscape of the Sunshine Coast for the Mayor's office.

COOROY artist Dale Leach hopes her vibrant landscape painting of the Sunshine Coast will inspire and remind the region's decision makers of their achievements.

Leach won an opportunity to commission a piece for the Sunshine Coast Council office after submitting an entry in December.

Her piece has been hanging proudly on the wall of Mayor Mark Jamieson's office since February.

"I was a bit surprised to be chosen. My art is very bright and colourful,” Ms Leach said.

"I try and get across the beauty of the landscape.

"I didn't want it to be a heavy piece, more bright and joyful. It's a celebration of the area.”

Ms Leach said she wanted to blend the history of the Sunshine Coast with new developments, while acknowledging its transient population.

"The painting shows the Valdora Solar Farm, the Sunshine Coast Stadium at Birtinya, the university sports centre, the expansion of the airport,” Ms Leach said.

"And the opening of the new hospital, which I felt connected to already because I've had 10 paintings commissioned for the hospital.

"I wanted it to show people coming to the Sunshine Coast but that we're a stop on our way to northern places as well.

"This land also had many much older connections and names.

"We're standing on the shoulders of those who've come before us.

"It should remind the viewer that we live in a wonderful part of the world and as its custodians we should all treasure and protect it, for the delight of future generations.”

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said he was impressed by the detail in Leach's work.

"(A) feature that didn't go unnoticed was the sprinkling of community halls across the patterned landscape,” Councillor Jamieson said.

"One aspect of our Coast life which has been there for decades is our community halls, which are at the heart of many of our smaller communities. It was great to see them included.”