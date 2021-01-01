Menu
The Sunshine Coast recorded an average petrol price of 136.4 in Motormouth’s average unleaded prices. Picture: File.
News

Coast’s soaring petrol prices highest in the nation

Laura Pettigrew
31st Dec 2020 5:00 PM
Soaring petrol prices on the Sunshine Coast have seen the region named as the most expensive with it having the highest average petrol price on the final day of 2020.

The Coast recorded an average price of 136.4 in Motormouth’s average metropolitan unleaded prices, much higher than cities including Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

Thursday’s average petrol prices according to Motormouth:

Adelaide – 105.2

Brisbane – 132.9

Canberra – 117.8

Darwin – 116.7

Gold Coast – 130.3

Melbourne – 120.9

Perth – 132.6

Sunshine Coast – 136.4

Sydney – 108.8

Unknown wait for petrol pump relief

Deadly consequences for pedestrians’ drunk dash

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the region was in the most expensive phase of the price cycle.

“The Sunshine Coast … is lagging behind Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Ipswich,” she said.

“This is not unusual; the Coast does tend to lag a couple of days behind the other markets, but we are seeing initial movements towards the discounting phase on the Sunshine Coast.”

Ms Ritchie said motorist should be able to welcome in the New Year with cheaper prices.

“We do expect the coast will transition into that discounting phase in the coming days,” she said.

“It would be good news for early 2021 that we would start to see prices coming down.”

Ten per cent of Coast sites are still selling unleaded for 145 or more whereas five per cent are selling for 114 or less.

Caltex/Woolworths and 7-Elevan Nambour are offering cheap fuel selling unleaded for 109.7.

Petrol sites along the Coast are among the most expensive with BP Mooloolaba selling for 151.9.

Cheapest petrol prices on the Coast

7-elevan Nambour – 109.7

Caltex Woolworths Nambour – 109.7

Puma Nambour – 109.7

Liberty Tanawha – 116.7

BP Mooloolaba Pines – 116.9

Aussie World Garage Palmview – 116.9

Caltex Woombye – 116.9

7-Eleven Marcoola – 119.5

BP Northbound Forest Glen – 119.9

The Sunshine Coast Daily

