Coast’s surf rescue heroes shine on national stage

Sunshine Coast lifeguard Corey Jones has been recognised among Australia's best at an awards ceremony that also highlighted the achievements of the region's current and past superstar surf athletes.

Mr Jones, a former Ironman champion, was awarded the prestigious Lifeguard of the Year title during the Surf Life Saving Australia Awards of Excellence on Saturday night.

Reigning Nutri-Grain IronWoman Series champion and Coolangatta Gold champion Lana Rogers, who has recently changed from Noosa Heads to Alexandra Headland Surf Life Saving Club, won athlete of the year.

Meanwhile, surf life saving legend Darren Mercer was inducted into the Surf Life Saving Australia Hall of Fame.

Here's what the judges had to say about each winner:

Sunshine Coast lifeguard Corey Jones has won Surf Life Saving Australia's prestigious Lifeguard of the Year award.

DHL Lifeguard of the Year: Corey Jones

Since starting his career as a lifeguard in 2003, Corey has developed into not only a great lifeguard, but also a great leader and team player. The former Ironman champion has created a positive and healthy environment for all who work in his area, and he does this by leading by example. On quiet days he ensures all lifeguards are rescue ready by initiating scenarios as training exercises. Corey is also a valued member of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and is always first to put his hand up to help around the hanger.

Lana Rogers is at the top of her game.

Surf Sports Athlete of the Year: Lana Rogers

Lana had a phenomenal 2019/20 season placing first in the Nutri-Grain IronWoman Series after winning four of the five series rounds. To kick off her season she took out first place in the Coolangatta Gold and claimed her maiden title. Coached by former Ironman champion Darren Mercer and Sharlene Kelly, Lana is an extremely focused, determined athlete and role model, assisting with nipper sessions, sponsorship breakfasts and is always encouraging young athletes at the club. Lana continues to show support to her peers and the broader lifesaving community.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club legend Darren Mercer has been inducted into the Surf Life Saving Australia Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame: Darren Mercer OAM, Noosa Heads SLSC

Darren has had a long and illustrious career in surf life saving over many years as an exemplary athlete and more recently a successful coach of a number of Australian champions. Darren started his competition career in NSW, gaining Austinmer's first ever Australian gold medal in the U18 ironman. Darren also competed with success in the Coolangatta Gold winning two consecutive years. Darren was selected to represent Australia on five different occasions. During the late 1980s Darren dominated the Kellogg's Nutri Grain series for a period of eight years. Darren moved to Noosa Heads as head coach, a position he still holds today. He has achieved success with athletes on both Australian and International stages, including the Coolangatta Gold and the Nutri Grain Iron Series.