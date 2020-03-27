COASTVID: Coronavirus cases skyrocket to 64

SUNSHINE Coast's coronavirus cases have risen by 12.5 per cent today, taking the region's total to 64.

Queensland Health say eight new cases have been recorded on the Coast today.

The Sunshine Coast has the most cases outside of Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"Contact tracing is under way for the eight new cases and Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required," a statement read.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick. "Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

"Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately. Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival."

Coles and Bunnings centre will now ask customers to pack their own groceries into bags to reduce any potential transmission of COVID-19 in supermarkets.