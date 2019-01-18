Coby catches up with F1 race hero for racing tips

REVVED UP: Racing hopeful Coby Govoni has a one-on-one with former F1 Aussie star Mark Webber in Noosa.

REVVED UP: Racing hopeful Coby Govoni has a one-on-one with former F1 Aussie star Mark Webber in Noosa. Contributed

LOCAL karting talent Coby Govoni is hoping a recent one-on-one with former Formula One driving force Mark Webber in Noosa can steer the 12-year-old's career into the fast lane.

Coby's father Raeffer said he and his son were still buzzing after spending the morning with Noosa's own Australian F1 hero.

Raeffer said Coby was able to chat with nine-times F1 race winner, who secured 42 podium finishes and 13 pole positions during his time at the very top echelon of motor sport, and "soak up” some advice.

"What a privilege for us,” Raeffer said.

"It just shows what sort of personality Mark is and the passion Mark has for the sport to take the time out of what I am sure is his very busy schedule to give some pointers to a young bloke chasing a racing dream.

"Mark follows Coby on social media and we are hoping his support and advice will give Coby that extra bit of motivation and confidence to perform at the next level.”

Webber probably already likes what he sees in Coby's fledgling career with him competing last year in two national series and take his first national podium.

"My third place in the fifth Round of the Rotax Pro Tour was definitely a highlight last year but, because I have moved into a new age class, it will not be as easy this year,” Coby said.

He turns 13 in April and must move up into the ultra-competitive juniors field with more powerful engines and bigger karts.

Coby will be hitting speeds of around 110kph but is showing no signs of nerves at this stage in his 2019 season preparation.

"I am so excited. I had a go in the junior kart at the end of last year, placing second in my first attempt at my local track, so I know I can do it,” he said.

Not only will Coby compete in the Rotax Pro Tour and the Australian Kart Championship this year but the young driver, known as the Pirate, is looking forward to also gaining some international experience.

Early in February he will be in New Zealand for a local race meet in Rotorua, building up to the Superkart Supernationals USA in Las Vegas at the end of the year.

"No birthday or Christmas presents for me this year,” Coby said.

"I have asked everyone to give me money so I can try and get to Vegas.

"It is going to be insane. So many top race drivers have competed at this event including current Formula One driver Max Verstappen.”

Coby is supported locally by Autopro Noosa and has picked up a new sponsor, Hybrid Racing Simulations, which assists him with a state-of-the-art racing simulator.

Locals can follow Coby this year on his Facebook and Instagram accounts @thepirateracer.