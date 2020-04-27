Cocaine Cassie planning baby with lover

Cocaine Cassie has revealed she and her partner Josi, who she met in prison, are planning to have a family.

Cassie Sainsbury has revealed she is ready to start a new life after being released from prison and is planning to have a baby.

The 24-year-old convicted drug trafficker and former personal trainer, who was released from prison earlier this month said her and her new partner, Joslianinyer Pico, are ready for children. The couple are considering IVF and other options after Joli is released, according to New Idea.

Sainsbury was sentenced to six years in prison in 2017 after she was caught trying to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine out of Colombia.

Cassie was released from prison earlier this month, around the same time about 4000 other prisoners were released due to overcrowding concerns in the prisons sparked by the coronavirus.

Cassie, who was 22 when she was sentenced, had been facing a sentence of more than 20 years for the crime. However her lawyer struck a plea deal that saw her sentenced to six years with an early release considered likely at the time.

Cassie said she believes her and Joli, 30, "have a future" despite their unusual beginning.

"I'm not saying it's going to be easy, because we're from two different cultures," she said.

"But we have a very strong relationship, and if everything turns out well, I'd love to take her back to Australia. We'll have to see what happens, but I definitely think there is a future there."

She explained it's been difficult to make plans until Joli is released from prison.

"We haven't gone into planning the wedding yet, because we both know we have to wait until she's outside too," she said.

Cassie told the magazine the pair have plans to use IVF to have their own brood. "We've spoken about it; Joli wants heaps of kids. She told me she'd like to have kids by the time she's 35," Cassie said.

"It's not a problem. I do want kids, (but) I need to be stable and to have everything my kid would need; I wouldn't want them to be without anything. If everything goes well and we're together, I don't have a problem with going through the process of having kids.

"Joli wants to do IVF and she wants me to have a child, and for her to have a child. And then, she said, after that, if we want more kids, we can adopt."

Cassie also said she has regrets about the events that led to her imprisonment.

During her trial, her lawyer argued she had been the victim of violent threats before being caught smuggling cocaine.

However she says now she thinks she "did the wrong thing", adding she wished she had asked for "help" at the time.

"Obviously, at the end of the day, I did it," she told New Idea.

"If I was forced to do it by someone, I still made the decision to go ahead and do it."

Cassie has been released on parole and as part of her conditions is required to remain in Colombia for another 26 months.