Cocaine dealer get approval for $1.18m home reno

Shane Sukkar could probably be known as Sydney's "no worries" ­cocaine dealer.

The 35-year-old hasn't let hiccups like jail, a $20,000 debt to a bikie or a caveat from the NSW Crime Commission get in the way of him building his dream home in Sydney's east.

According to documents tendered to the District Court, Sukkar spent $3.5m on a home in Double Bay in November 2015 that was put into his sister's name. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing from Sukkar's sister.

The home appeared the picture of eastern suburbs luxury with Sukkar's BMW X5 parked out the front and was a nice upgrade from his previous digs at Merrylands.

Ten months later, detectives from the NSW Police Middle Eastern ­Organised Crime Squad caught Sukkar - who also goes by the name Chaiban - on phone taps organising a cocaine delivery service to buyers in suburbs including Woollahra, Double Bay, Coogee and further afield to Newtown in the inner west.

Shane Sukkar was jailed for a minimum two years and nine months over drug charges.

Police raided his home on October 11, 2016 and, when they asked if he had keys to a locked downstairs area, he replied "no, I'll have to call the agent", according to court documents.

Near the entrance to the back door police uncovered a cavity covered by a doormat and a grate where a .22 calibre Fabrique National pistol, a magazine with 10 cartridges and a silencer were discovered.

In the garage, police broke down a locked door leading to an underground wine cellar. Inside they found 514g of ­cocaine hidden in a wall cavity.

Police arrested Sukkar at Sydney Airport on October 17 after he got off a flight from Lebanon. And it was right around this time that Sukkar was planning major renovations.

On November 23, 2016, Woollahra Council approved a $1.18m redevelopment of the property, which would see the home demolished and replaced with luxury townhouses and underground parking.

In March 2017, the NSW Crime Commission put a caveat on the property, which prevents it from being sold without the permission of the intelligence agency.

This did not appear to be on the cards as Sukkar had another DA approved by the council on June 30 this year.

Sukkar’s $3.5m Double Bay home. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

In between the two council approvals, Sukkar was sentenced to a minimum two years and nine months jail on charges of possessing an unauthorised pistol, supplying a commercial quantity of cocaine, supplying an indictable quantity of cocaine and possessing a prohibited drug.

According to documents tendered to his case, Sukkar said he was $20,000 in debt to a bikie for his own drug use. He told the court he let the bikie use his wine cellar as storage to pay off the debt, but had no idea about the firearm.

Despite going to jail, business records showed that his company, Coolibah Plant Hire - which court documents said has three trucks in operation - is still functioning.

Sukkar is due in Waverley Local Court on Thursday, where police have taken out an AVO against him on behalf of his wife.

Originally published as Cocaine dealer get approval for $1.18m home reno