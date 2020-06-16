Cocobrew reopens better than ever with boutique apartments

Robin Adams and Grant Collins at Cocobrew's new boutique apartments.

Robin Adams and Grant Collins at Cocobrew's new boutique apartments.

DESPITE being closed for three months, CocoBrew Rockhampton has reopened and it is better than ever.

Forced to close its doors due to coronavirus restrictions, the team has been busily working behind the scenes.

On the upper level of the building, previously planned 4.5 star boutique apartments were completed.

Ranging from one up to three bedroom apartments, the new rooms are spacious and fully self-contained, with modern and stylish touches.

Bedrooms in the new apartments.

"We were closed for 11 weeks in total so that was a long time to reassess and get some things done behind the scenes," co-owner Robin Adams said.

"Thanks for Kele Property Group for getting in and ­getting the apartments upstairs all done.

"They could have thrown the spanner back in the bag with COVID arriving but they pushed on and made the units absolutely beautiful."

Since reopening the doors to the business last Wednesday at 7am, the restaurant and bar have been as busy as they can be, with staff and customers adhering to hospitality health restrictions.

The apartments are self contained with living and dining areas.

"It has been excellent, the community has really gotten behind Cocobrew opening again," Mr Adams said.

"We couldn't be happier."

BUSINESS STORIES:

READ HERE: Shock number of businesses relying on JobKeeper

READ HERE: How father and son built successful Rocky business

READ HERE: Airline lounges, retail shops in stage one of airport upgrades

While closed they also got the "CocoTerrace" alfresco dining on the footpath completed.

"People have really ­embraced it, on Saturday and Sunday it was a little cool and people were sitting outside ­enjoying the beautiful weather Central Queensland has to offer," Mr Adams said of the new space.

There is also a new menu on offer, compiled by the ­BrewCrew under the guidance of ­executive chef Jarred Green.

"We found out what worked and didn't, what we didn't like and customers didn't," Mr Adams said.

Inviting foyer in one of the apartments.

Currently, Cocobrew is able to take up to 20 people in each of its zones.

Mr Adams hopes in the coming weeks the restrictions on dining establishments will be eased a bit more.

"It is difficult at times to manage 20 people in a zone at the moment, but people understand and I think people know it's the normal for now," he said.

"Hopefully by July it will be lifted even more and people can enjoy Cocobrew to its full potential."