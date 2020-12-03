Menu
A second gastro outbreak in the space of a month has closed two popular camping sites in the Cooloola Cove region and campers have been told to leave.
Health

Code brown: Beach campground closes after gastro outbreak

Matty Holdsworth
3rd Dec 2020 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:34 PM
Campers have been told to leave after a gastro outbreak led to the closure of two popular camping sites in the Cooloola Cove region.

Queensland Health has advised the Department of Environment and Science to temporarily close the MV Sarawak and MV Sarawak West camping areas at Inskip Point after concerns over a gastrointestinal illness.

The camping areas will be closed until at least Wednesday next week to allow Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers to thoroughly clean the toilet facilities.

The department apologised for any inconvenience to campers or people who had made bookings up until December 9.

Queensland Health's notifiable conditions weekly report shows that more than 1000 people in the Sunshine Coast and Gympie region have been struck down by gastrointestinal diseases this year.

The diseases that have been the most prominent include campylobacter, salmonellosis, yersiniosis and cryptosporidiosis.

These numbers are not above the five-year average.

It comes after another outbreak was recorded in November, where several people experienced severe vomiting and other gastrointestinal symptoms and reported it to rangers.

Queensland Health investigated potential sources of the virus, however the cause of the outbreak remained unknown.

Queensland Health believes a person arrived at Sarawak campground with the illness in its early stages and later developed symptoms.

Queensland Health's advises gastrointestinal illnesses are highly contagious and could have been spread among campers through poor hygiene, close personal contact or use of shared facilities.

Campers currently at MV Sarawak and MV Sarawak West camping areas have been instructed to leave, and not relocate to another campground for the next 72 hours.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service workers will contact people who hold existing bookings up until December 9 and those who are yet to set up camp at MV Sarawak and MV Sarawak West camping areas to advise them they can relocate to another area within the Inskip Peninsula, subject to availability.

Refunds will be provided for people who are unsatisfied or cannot be accommodated.

