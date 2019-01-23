Code of conduct has our reps toeing line

AS ELECTED Noosa representatives, all seven councillors have willingly signed up to the 3Rs of a new code of conduct that has its own versions of "the naughty corner”.

The code, introduced by the State Government for all councils, will not be mandatory until after the next local government elections in March 2020 but apart from some mock "resistance” from Cr Joe Jurisevic they have all signed on the dotted line.

The code compels them to be responsible, respectful in the dealings with the community and the people they deal with while protecting the reputation of the council at all times.

Councillors who breach the code can be be reprimanded or ordered to attend training or counselling, made to publicly admit they've engaged in inappropriate conduct or be excluded from stated local government meetings.

A councillor can also be ordered to reimburse the local government for all or some of the costs arising from inappropriate conduct.

Mayor Tony Wellington said it was a voluntary step by Noosa Council in support of transparent and accountable governance.

"It's not a legislative requirement for councillors to make new code of conduct declarations during the current term,” he said.

"But by doing so we're confirming our commitment to the new rules and reaffirming our pledge to serve the Noosa community with integrity and accountability.

"Noosa has a proud history of open and transparent governance and so it's fitting that we take this step. The new, mandatory code of conduct sets out a high and consistent standard of expected behaviour for councillors and mayors. This should be welcomed by all local governments.”

Noosa chief executive Brett de Chastel said Noosa Council had a voluntary code of conduct since the January 2014.

"We thought it would be a good opportunity for the councillors to kick off 2019 by all signing the councillor code of conduct declaration that you agree to be bound by,” he said.

Peter Gardiner