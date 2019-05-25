Coffee, chat to support locals

SUPPORT: Danah Wood, Cassandra Whadcoal, Julie Huntly and Noosa councillor Ingrid Jackson at the last NoosaCare Dementia Cafe.

NEXT Tuesday, May 28, NoosaCare will hold their monthly Dementia Cafe as part of their work to create a dementia friendly community.

The initiative began last year to provide a safe place for those living with dementia and their families and careers could meet to share stories and enjoy a social morning over a cup of tea.

Dementia Australia will attend Tuesday's morning tea to mingle with locals touched by the disease and speak about their work with the Dementia Friendly Community Advisory Board.

NoosaCare's Danah Wood said she hoped people would come along, even if they are not directly impacted by dementia, to learn about their work and the important role of creating a dementia friendly environment.

"Our last cafe had some great numbers and we are really hoping to see that grow,” Ms Wood said.

"Dementia Australia will also be their to film the cafe.”

After securing a grant through Dementia Australia in 2017, NoosaCare were able to establish an advisory board to begin their work to remove the stigma around dementia and create a more inclusive environment.

Their first project a Dementia Friendly Memory Support Pack for families after a diagnosis which launched earlier in May.

It is estimated around 447,115 Australians are

living with dementia, with that number excepted to increase to 589,807 by 2028 without a medical breakthrough.

The Dementia Cafe will be at Tewantin Noosa RSL from 9.30-10.30am.

Those wishing to attend can RSVP 54498799 or email dwood@noosacare.com.au.