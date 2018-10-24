Coffee roasters open trendy Doonan cafe

NEW CAFE: Flying West owners Ben and Nina West recently opened a roastery and cafe.

DOONAN has a hip new cafe, and it has been a long time in the making.

Flying West Roasters Coffee Roastery and Cafe recently opened in what used to be the Tender Shed on Fellowship Drive.

Last Saturday the renovated warehouse held its official launch party to mark the new chapter for owners Ben and Nina West.

It has been two years in the making for them, putting every spare moment into designing, building and creating the modern, urbanised space.

Ms West said it was a wonderful night.

"We are so extremely grateful for everyone that has supported us and helped us officially launch Flying West Roasters,” she said.

Many coffee lovers will already be familiar with the Flying West brand which is served at several locations across the coast.

The cafe offers a range of food choices all made on site with local ingredients.

Mr West said he wants to contribute something new to the area and make it great for the Doonan locals and also those visiting the Sunshine Coast.

"The goal is that the food matches the sophistication and the personality of the space, along with the high-quality speciality grade coffee,” he said.

The cafe is open weekdays 6.30am-3pm and plans to open weekends in the near future.