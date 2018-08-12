Coffee time yet?
MOVE over, daily coffee in a cup, because the famous coffee cup doughnut now calls Noosa home.
Flave + Co Eatery's resident barista and creator of the unique treat, Fernando Santi, recently started serving up the 'Instagramable' drink, adding a range of flavoured coffee items to the menu.
"It's a speciality coffee,” Fernando said.
"I combine coffee flavour with Nutella and the doughnut so when you bite it, it is all together.”
"It's like a mocha in a doughnut.”
The coffee cup doughnut first made headlines late last year when it appeared at Kenilworth.
Now, it is sure to become a favourite among customers here, even those who don't drink coffee.
"It doesn't have to be coffee, it can be a chai latte or a hot chocolate or even an iced coffee with ice cream,” Fernando said.
There is a trick to drinking, or eating, the delicacy though.
"Drink the coffee first, then eat the doughnut.”
The eatery has also introduced a range of rainbow coffee, including turmeric, beetroot and a blue matcha 'mermaid' latte.
Flave + Co is open daily from 7am to lunch, and offer a fresh, house-made menu.