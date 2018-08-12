Menu
CAFFINE HIT: Flave + Co is the new home of the coffee cup
Coffee time yet?

by Caitlin Zerafa
12th Aug 2018 10:40 AM

MOVE over, daily coffee in a cup, because the famous coffee cup doughnut now calls Noosa home.

Flave + Co Eatery's resident barista and creator of the unique treat, Fernando Santi, recently started serving up the 'Instagramable' drink, adding a range of flavoured coffee items to the menu.

"It's a speciality coffee,” Fernando said.

"I combine coffee flavour with Nutella and the doughnut so when you bite it, it is all together.”

"It's like a mocha in a doughnut.”

The coffee cup doughnut first made headlines late last year when it appeared at Kenilworth.

Now, it is sure to become a favourite among customers here, even those who don't drink coffee.

"It doesn't have to be coffee, it can be a chai latte or a hot chocolate or even an iced coffee with ice cream,” Fernando said.

There is a trick to drinking, or eating, the delicacy though.

"Drink the coffee first, then eat the doughnut.”

The eatery has also introduced a range of rainbow coffee, including turmeric, beetroot and a blue matcha 'mermaid' latte.

Flave + Co is open daily from 7am to lunch, and offer a fresh, house-made menu.

