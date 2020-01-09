Man arrested after bloody taxi robbery goes wrong

IN CUSTODY: A Coffs man has been arrested over an attempted taxi robbery.

IN CUSTODY: A Coffs man has been arrested over an attempted taxi robbery.

A COFFS Harbour man has been arrested after an armed robbery of a taxi driver in Casino on Monday which left the driver requiring medical assistance.

About 6.30pm, a taxi driver picked up a passenger from a taxi rank on Carrington St in Casino.

At 7pm, upon arriving at Richmond St, the passenger allegedly threatened the driver with a small knife and demanded his phone and money.

After a small struggle, the driver sustained cuts to his hand and exited the taxi before the passenger moved into the driver's seat and attempted to drive away. He later ran from the scene on foot.

The driver, aged 32, was taken to Casino Hospital where he required stitches to his hand.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into the incident.

About 9.50am yesterday, officers arrested a 29-year-old man at a unit on Vincent Street, Coffs Harbour.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon cause wounding/ grievous bodily harm and take/ detain person with intent to obtain advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

The man was refused bail to appear in Casino Local Court today.