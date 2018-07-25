Coke reveals new winter flavour

COCA-COLA Australia has launched a new flavour designed to deliver a citrusy hit during the winter months for fans of the soft drink.

Coca-Cola Orange No Sugar is the latest limited-edition flavour to hit the shelves and is now available nationwide.

The new flavour follows the release of Coca-Cola Raspberry, Coca-Cola Plus Coffee No Sugar and Coca-Cola Ginger.

Lucie Austin, Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Australia, said the hint of orange flavour provided a tasty winter alternative to the slice of lemon or lime that traditionally garnishes a Coke.

"With the cooler months setting in, Coca-Cola Orange No Sugar offers Australians an exciting and invigorating new flavour that will be a great addition to get-togethers or meals with friends," she said.

"This limited-edition flavour has been crafted for Australians and the spirited way we do the winter season - fun and sociable. We're not afraid to get the woollies on, grab our friends or family and get out and about when it's chilly. So we've created a refreshing and unique drink to match."

Coca-Cola said the drink was completely sugar free in keeping with the company's commitment to reduce sugar across its range.

The country's biggest soft drink makers including Coca-Cola and Pepsi have vowed to slash their use of sugar by 20 per cent over the next seven years in a bid to tackle Australia's obesity epidemic

In May, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the industry was regulating itself.

"As a country, we can help tackle the obesity epidemic through the practice of industry, through participation, and with the support of government," he said.

"If you can work with the industry and get an outcome such as this, you get exactly the outcome we all want: healthier products, healthier children, and healthier adults."