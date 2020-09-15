Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Coke user walks from court

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
15th Sep 2020 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Townsville man has walked from court with a warning after he was caught snorting coke from a park table in the CBD.

Cameron Andrew Sevier, 23, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Roger Beal said officers attended a park in Flinders Street where four men appeared to be engaged in drug activity on August 27 this year.

letterspromo

Mr Beal said police saw Sevier lower his head to the table and sniff something that left a white powder on his nose. Officers found about 1g of cocaine in a small clip-seal bag when they searched him.

Sevier's lawyer Victoria Twinney said the behaviour was out of character for her client, who works as a draftsman in Townsville and hopes to have a career in engineering.

Magistrate Ross Mack sentenced Sevier to a six-month recognisance order with a condition to attend a drug diversion program.

"I suppose everyone is entitled to one mistake and this one is yours," Mr Mack said.

Originally published as Coke user walks from court

More Stories

cocaine crime drugs illegal drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Coast towns leading post-shutdown recovery

        Premium Content The Coast towns leading post-shutdown recovery

        Business A handful of Sunshine Coast suburbs have taken the lead in the COVID-19 recovery, experiencing busy weekend trade rivalling pre-pandemic levels.

        Sekisui opposers plan to stop traffic to fund legal costs

        Premium Content Sekisui opposers plan to stop traffic to fund legal costs

        Environment Rarely does a traffic jam get people excited, but that is exactly what one...

        Jaimi’s ‘beautiful soul’ remembered by hospital staff

        Premium Content Jaimi’s ‘beautiful soul’ remembered by hospital staff

        News “Everyone always had time for her.” For one Coast woman, the tragic news of Jaimi...

        Coast Lions welcome new leader to pride

        Premium Content Coast Lions welcome new leader to pride

        Community A member of Tewantin Lions Club has taken on a regional leadership role for a zone...