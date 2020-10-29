Cold case victim’s brother speaks out after verdict

The brother of a man missing since 1997 has spoken out for the first time since a man accused of his murder was found not guilty.

The brother of cold case murder victim Gregory Armstrong has spoken for the first time since a not-guilty verdict was handed down in the Brisbane Supreme Court this week.

Another chapter was closed in the Gregory Armstrong case when Tony Boyd Carmichael was found not guilty of the 1997 murder and walked from court on Wednesday.

Mr Carmichael is a former drug dealer and standover man, who once shot a man twice in the head and was jailed for his manslaughter, Justice Peter Applegarth found.

Mr Armstrong's body has never been found, despite persistent rumours he was killed over a drug debt and buried in the Tuan State Forest, near Maryborough.

He was last seen in Maryborough on May 7, 1997. A series of excavations at the Tuan State Forest have been unsuccessful.

After years of investigating, police charged Mr Carmichael with murder last year and revealed they had a witness who allegedly heard Mr Carmichael confess to the crime.

But Justice Peter Applegarth found that no confession took place and the witness' evidence was unreliable.

Tony Boyd Carmichael was found not guilty of the murder of Gregory Armstrong.

Now, Mr Armstrong's brother, Mark, has spoken of his disappointment, but said he remained hopeful.

"In a nutshell I'm disappointed but the finding can only get made on the evidence at the time," he told The Courier-Mail.

"Hopefully something may come to light in the future that may open up the case again and maybe result in the guilty verdict which may give the family a bit more closure."

Mr Armstrong's parents both died without knowing what happened to their son.

Mark said he was yet to review the evidence in his brother's case and urged anyone else who knew about the killing to come forward.

"The family always remains hopeful that someone will come forward with new information," he said.

"If anyone has anything that might assist police with that then I would urge them to come forward to give the family closure."

Greg Armstrong was last seen in 1997.

Rumours have swirled for decades that Mr Armstrong was killed over a drug debt and had fallen foul of a drug syndicate in the Maryborough region.

In 1997, Mr Carmichael was a low-level drug dealer and debt collector with a mean streak, but he did not confess to the killing, Justice Peter Applegarth found.

The Queensland Crime Commission conducted hearings into Mr Armstrong's murder in 2001, but it failed to uncover any substantial evidence.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

