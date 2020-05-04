COLD SNAP: Noosa shivers as temps drop to single digits

COLD SNAP: Sienna and Kiara Zerafa keep warm as temperatures drop to single digits across the Noosa region. Photo: John McCutcheon

IF YOU found yourself pulling out the winter woolies and looking for that extra blanket at the weekend, you weren't alone as the region saw on of the chilliest starts to May we've seen in a long time.

The Noosa region shivered through single digits with some of the coldest temperatures in south east Queensland.

"Tewantin saw single digits across the weekend, Saturday's minimum was 9.4 degrees and Sunday saw a minimum of 9.4," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said.

"We had a cold front move through southeast Queensland pushing cold, dry air right up to the south of Cairns."

He said some inland areas of southeast Queensland saw negative temperatures, but the Sunshine Coast saw some of the coldest coastal temperatures.

The coldest coastal temperature was at Coolangatta where it dipped to 5.7 degrees, while the Sunshine Coast airport recorded a minimum between 7 and 8 degrees across the weekend.

While no records were broken, Mr Markworth said it was uncommon to see temperatures as low as they were.

"We broke no records but it's been quite a while since we saw these temperatures in early May."

BOM predicts temperatures will gradually warm during the week.

"There is a little bit of moisture starting to return to the air," Mr Markworth said.

"By Thursday Tewantin will see an average of 18 degrees, which is above average for May."

On Monday morning Tewantin recorded 14.6 degrees. The average May minimum for the region is 14.8.

Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 23 degrees today and Tuesday.

We are also being told to expect a few showers in the northern Sunshine Coast on Monday afternoon and over the coming days. These are expected to be very coastal.