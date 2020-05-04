Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COLD SNAP: Sienna and Kiara Zerafa keep warm as temperatures drop to single digits across the Noosa region. Photo: John McCutcheon
COLD SNAP: Sienna and Kiara Zerafa keep warm as temperatures drop to single digits across the Noosa region. Photo: John McCutcheon
Weather

COLD SNAP: Noosa shivers as temps drop to single digits

Caitlin Zerafa
4th May 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU found yourself pulling out the winter woolies and looking for that extra blanket at the weekend, you weren't alone as the region saw on of the chilliest starts to May we've seen in a long time.

The Noosa region shivered through single digits with some of the coldest temperatures in south east Queensland.

"Tewantin saw single digits across the weekend, Saturday's minimum was 9.4 degrees and Sunday saw a minimum of 9.4," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said.

"We had a cold front move through southeast Queensland pushing cold, dry air right up to the south of Cairns."

He said some inland areas of southeast Queensland saw negative temperatures, but the Sunshine Coast saw some of the coldest coastal temperatures.

The coldest coastal temperature was at Coolangatta where it dipped to 5.7 degrees, while the Sunshine Coast airport recorded a minimum between 7 and 8 degrees across the weekend.

While no records were broken, Mr Markworth said it was uncommon to see temperatures as low as they were.

"We broke no records but it's been quite a while since we saw these temperatures in early May."

BOM predicts temperatures will gradually warm during the week.

"There is a little bit of moisture starting to return to the air," Mr Markworth said.

"By Thursday Tewantin will see an average of 18 degrees, which is above average for May."

On Monday morning Tewantin recorded 14.6 degrees. The average May minimum for the region is 14.8.

Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 23 degrees today and Tuesday.

We are also being told to expect a few showers in the northern Sunshine Coast on Monday afternoon and over the coming days. These are expected to be very coastal.

bureau of metereology cold snap may temperatures noosa weather
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      How to Lette loose

      How to Lette loose
      • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

      Top Stories

        Behind closed doors: Council discuss Noosa Civic subdivision

        premium_icon Behind closed doors: Council discuss Noosa Civic subdivision

        News Council decided to discuss its legal ramifications fighting a Noosa Civic development appeal without the camera rolling for public viewing.

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet

        Only one Coast resident left in coronavirus recovery

        premium_icon Only one Coast resident left in coronavirus recovery

        News One active Covid-19 case left on the Sunshine Coast

        COOL CHANGE: Noosa wakes up to a chilly Sunday morning

        premium_icon COOL CHANGE: Noosa wakes up to a chilly Sunday morning

        News The start of May has brought with it a crispy drop in the temperatures across the...