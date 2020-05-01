Some parts of NSW have recorded their coldest April day on record as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts more snow and rain across the state.

The month has ended on a cold note with several areas of NSW recording their lowest April temperature on record - while snow and rain continue to fall across the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects the cold conditions will continue overnight and throughout Saturday as westerly winds move across to the Tasman Sea.

Meteorologist Helen Kirkup says Coonamble and Wellington in the state's northwest along with Nowra on the South Coast recorded their coldest April days since records began from the 1950s.

But Ms Kirkup doesn't expect May records to be broken at this stage.

"The coldest air has come through so tomorrow will be slightly warmer and the cloud cover will move off by Sunday," the meteorologist told AAP on Friday.

About one metre of snow fell over the Alpine region with another metre expected overnight on Friday.

The highest rainfall over the past 24 hours until 9am on Friday was in Kars Springs in the Hunter region with 44 millimetres followed by Nundle, south of Tamworth, which recorded 37mm.

Ms Kirkup said a cold front moving to the southeast caused 93km/h wind gusts through the Blue Mountains region before 11am on Friday.

Frost is predicted for Sunday night and into early Monday morning throughout the Northern Tablelands and down into the South West Slopes, she added.

"It's certainly cold enough and there's a fair bit of moisture around."

A severe weather warning is in place across southern NSW for Saturday as the low tracks east to the southern Tasman Sea.

Blizzards are predicted for alpine areas above 1500 metres.

Marine wind warnings have been issued for the Illawarra, Batemans, Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney and Eden coasts on Saturday.

Hazardous surf conditions are predicted to hit by the end of the weekend.

Originally published as Coldest April day recorded in parts of NSW