Cole's compassionate hand to those less fortunate

INSPIRING: Cole Suter is a local hero always doing what he can to help others and will head to Africa in December to help some of the poorest children have access to education. Contributed

COMPASSION should be Cole Suter's middle name.

The Year 10 Good Shepherd student is preparing to embark on a journey to one of Africa's poorest areas in a bid to ensure other children are given the best quality of eduction possible.

In December, Cole and 50 other students from across Australia will travel to help students of Kibera in Kenya, Africa's second largest slum as part of a Global Immersion trip.

Cole is currently raising money to take over to those less fortunate.

"The money will go towards building a music hall for the children of Kibera,” Cole said.

"Donations will also guarantee that a 'child of the slum' is given a quality education.”

"Each year Global Immersion help 21 children get an education and go to boarding school. Without that a child would never get a chance to go to a maths or science class.”

Cole will also visit Tanzania and help educate four primary schools at the base of Mount Kilimanjaro and himself and the other young leaders will host the only Primary School Athletics Carnival in Tanzania.

"I think the fact is that most of these children that we are going to be helping, if we weren't doing these they would never have an opportunity to succeed,” Cole said.

"I think that we are giving the chance for these kids to succeed is what I am looking forward to most.”

This is not Cole's first fundraising experience.

Earlier this year he did the World's Greatest Shave for the Leukaemia Foundation and a 30km hike for the Kokoda Foundation in Brisbane to raise money for children in Papua New Guinea and last year was part of The Smith Family's student to student reading program to help a buddy who had difficulty reading.

This passion to help people began from a young age.

"I've always been a very considerate person for others.”

"My dad and I went to Mexico when I was in Grade one and from a very early age I understood I was very privileged and I had a life that was so much better than so many other people in this world.”

Cole's mother Linda is constantly wowed by her son's compassion.

"Cole is a remarkable kid, he is strong in character, selfless and passionate about his community and his school. Proud mum,” Linda said.

To donate visit au.gofundme.com/

ColeSuter-BeTheChange