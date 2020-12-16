Coles cuts price of ‘bougie’ grocery item

The supermarket giant has announced it is offering huge discounts on some of its most expensive grocery items in the week before Christmas.

The supermarket giant has announced it is offering huge discounts on some of its most expensive grocery items in the week before Christmas.

It's been a tough year financially for so many Australians - and it seems our supermarkets are doing their bit to help take the strain of Christmas.

First Woolworths and Coles cut the price of expensive WA Rock Lobsters in half, reducing the luxury seafood item to $20 so Aussies could treat themselves this silly season.

Now Coles has announced it has "slashed prices" on a selection of expensive groceries many of us buy to celebrate the festivities.

The retailer's "bougie Christmas crackling ham" which would usually cost shoppers $48 for 2.4kg of meat is having $10 taken off the final price.

While its Insta-famous festive sweet, the Coles Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut dessert, has had $8 sliced off, taking it to an affordable $20.

The pudding, which has been compared to a "giant Ferrero Rocher" caused a frenzy among shoppers when it was released to stores in October, with many declaring: "Now that's my sort of Christmas cake."

Coles is also cutting more than 35 bakery items - including panettones and mince pies - by up to 35 per cent from Wednesday.

RELATED: Woolies and Coles selling half-price lobsters for Christmas

Coles has knocked $10 off its award winning ham. Picture: Supplied

Coles Head of Pricing and Value, Tim Lane, said the move was in response to Australia's need for a Christmas meal that is delicious and affordable.

"This year, we know that value is more important than ever before and we know our customers want to enjoy a delicious Christmas feast that won't break the bank," he said.

"With just over 1 week left until Christmas, we want more Australians to discover our range of luxury desserts and produce at a great price."

Mr Lane said Coles is expecting to sell 2.8 million kilograms of ham in the lead up to the silly season.

"Customers will have the chance to save $10 off our Product of the Year award-winning crackling ham from Thursday," he said, adding the popular grocery item is famous for combining "the goodness of a sumptuous baked leg ham with a roast pork crackling".

"We are very proud of our amazing Aussie pork producers who supply us with amazing hams every year," he added.

"They have no artificial colours or flavours. All of our Coles hams are made using pork that is 100 per cent Aussie grown and free from artificial growth promotants."

RELATED: Win a $1000 weekly prize with our easy news quiz

Woolies and Coles customers can get their hands on half priced WA Rock Lobsters. Picture: Woolworths

The announcement comes just two days after Coles and Woolworths were forced to introduce buying limits on the half-price lobster deal both supermarkets were running.

Customers are now limited to four lobsters per customer, per transaction - much to the disappointment of many who had plans to "stock up".

This week it also emerged that Woolworths had been performing random acts of kindness on staff and shoppers after a "tough year" when one customer revealed on Facebook she had been gifted an entire leg of ham worth $85 during her shop.

Woolworths are giving customers free gifts at random after a ‘tough’ year. Picture: Facebook

"Thank you Woolworths Maddington for the lovely surprise today when shopping with my nephew. We were gifted a Christmas ham and ham bag that was greatly appreciated," the woman said.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Coles cuts price of 'bougie' grocery item