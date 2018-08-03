Menu
Login
Coles' plastic bag approach is confusing, to say the least.
Coles' plastic bag approach is confusing, to say the least.
Your Story

Coles does a double back flip

bmuir
by
3rd Aug 2018 7:22 AM

Coles plastic bag saga:

End of June: We care about the environment. We are banning plastic bags in July.

Early July: We kind of care about the environment. We will provide the thick, environmentally-toxic plastic bags for free for the next week or so during the transitional changeover period.

End of July: Screw the environment, we care about profits. We will provide the dense, plastic receptacle for free indefinitely and please take home a free plastic, mini collectable, wrapped in plastic.

August: We don't like all this backlash. We will provide the stocky, plastic whale-fodder sack for free until the end of August.

Maybe the grand plan was to ensure the grocery retailer was mentioned for days across all media. I guess, any publicity is good publicity. All the flip flopping and back flips ensures that poor Woolies doesn't know what to do anymore.

Can the media really call this a back flip when you end up facing the same way again, or would this be a double back flip?

coles environment plastic bags

Top Stories

    Lower boat speed benefit rated a load of 'hog wash'

    Lower boat speed benefit rated a load of 'hog wash'

    News Noosa River Plan sparks debate on boat wash

    • 3rd Aug 2018 8:38 AM
    Adding to Noosa's cool creative flow

    Adding to Noosa's cool creative flow

    News Art meets enviro benefit

    • 3rd Aug 2018 7:44 AM
    2018 Open Studios event starting soon

    2018 Open Studios event starting soon

    News Annual arts event coming soon

    Online business trimming meat bills in Noosa

    Online business trimming meat bills in Noosa

    News Noosa business slashing meat costs

    Local Partners