Coles hits brakes on controversial shopping centre bid

A development application to establish a Coles supermarket and petrol station in Beerwah is currently before Sunshine Coast Council.

A development application to establish a Coles supermarket and petrol station in Beerwah is currently before Sunshine Coast Council.

Developers of a controversial proposed shopping centre in the hinterland have pressed pause on their bid just three days before a decision was due to be made.

Coles Group's development application for the centre in Beerwah was granted a second extension to the council decision-making process before Coles hit pause on the assessment on February 23.

On February 25 the State Assessment and Referral Agency wrote to Sunshine Coast Council officers advising an extension to its assessment of the development application had been negotiated.

It means the State Government agency now has until March 5 to provide its response.

The proposal on the corner of Steve Irwin Way and Roys Rd was in the deliberation phase of the council and State Government assessment processes when the second extension was granted in December, last year, before the 20-day freeze was requested late last month.

'Town split': Beerwah homemaker centre divides community

Fears for business as Coles push divides town

New supermarket pitched for growing Coast suburb

In an email to the council on February 23, Project Urban - acting on behalf of Coles - notified the council it would pause the current assessment period for 20 business days.

Project Urban director John McKennariey told the Daily Coles decided to pause to await further information from the State Government.

Mr McKennariey said the State Government assessment was ongoing and they needed more time to deal with what had been lodged.

When asked why the assessment period had been halted, a Coles spokesman said the planning application was progressing well and was currently with the council.

"A new Coles supermarket and shopping centre at Beerwah will stimulate local employment by supporting approximately 500 jobs during construction and more than 100 ongoing retail positions once the store opens," the spokesman said.

"Sunshine Coast Council is currently assessing our application deliver a world-class shopping destination, offering more choice and great value for Beerwah residents."

Coles Group Property Developments lodged plans with Sunshine Coast Council last year for a Coles supermarket, McDonald's restaurant, petrol station, retail showroom, gym and light industry development.

It was knocked back at the time due to the council's concerns with the proposal.

Changes were then made to the application for the 11.29ha site, at the corner of Roys Rd and Steve Irwin Way.

Revised plans lodged with the council showed the proposal would provide a single full-line supermarket within a homemaker-styled centre.

A development application for a homemaker centre at Beerwah completed community consultation.

No speciality shops were proposed in the updated plans, with the report referencing a wide range of facilities and services in the existing Beerwah centre.

The plans caused upheaval in the tight-knit Beerwah community with some businesses concerned a loss of trade could be their death knell.

More than 50 public submissions were made to the council regarding the application, with 42 objections registered and only 17 submissions in support of the project.