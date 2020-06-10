Coles launches new homewares to keep you warm this winter

Ready, set, shop. Coles supermarkets are bracing for a busy weekend as people rush to buy chic bedding and tech accessories at their fortnightly event.

From Friday, customers will be able to purchase more than just toilet paper, with a range of winter homewares to keep them warm over the cold period.

The Coles Best Buys event will feature more than 30 products, including a complete range of bedding from quilt cover sets and microfibre sheet sets, to soft textured cushions and children's hooded snuggle blankets, mostly starting from $15.

Coles is selling weighted blankets as part of its new fortnightly Best Buys deals.

Other ranges include a soft mink weighted blanket, faux fur throws and wool blended quilts, as well as a Bluetooth soundbar and sought-after stereo sound wireless headphones with charging station.

Following the sell-out success of the first Coles Best Buys event in Victoria, the supermarket is now rolling out the program to an additional 30 supermarkets across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

"Coles Best Buys is all about offering our customers great value on homewares and products you normally wouldn't see sold in supermarkets," Coles general manager for health and home Jonathan Torr said.

Keep warm with a range of quilt cover sets and throws.

"While the range is designed to provide convenient and affordable options, it's also a chance for us to surprise them with new products and add some fun and excitement to their grocery shop at Coles.

"Our first event has proven very popular with customers, who have told us the cookware and homewares we were offering were fantastic quality and great value for money, and they're really enjoying the suspense of what might arrive at our next fortnightly event."

Over the coming weeks, the event will evolve with different themes and new products launching at more Coles supermarkets across the country.

Products are only available for a limited time and while stocks last.

LIST OF AVAILABLE STORES

NSW

Coffs Harbour

Forster

Kellyville

Merrylands

Epping

Belmont

Armidale

QUEENSLAND

Townsville

Annandale

Ayr

Northern Beaches

Gympie

Maroochydore

Mermaid Waters

Nerang

Kippa Ring

Springfield Orion

Sunnybank Hills

VICTORIA

Fountain Gate

Taylors Hill

Northcote

University Hill

Berwick

Traralgon

Waurn Ponds

Shepparton

Cranbourne Park

Sunbury

South Morang

Craigieburn

Roxburgh Park

Brimbank

Oakleigh

Dandenong

Shepparton South

Lavington (NSW)*

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Elizabeth

Port Adelaide

Greenacres

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Australind

Warnbro

Haynes

Wanneroo

Mirrabooka

Bunbury

Lakelands

Whitford

Kalamunda

Gosnells

Maddington

Forest Lakes

Beechboro

Bassendean

Innaloo

Dianella

