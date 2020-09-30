College upgrades spark council traffic concerns

The traffic flow lay out near the Good Shepherd Lutheran College.

The traffic flow lay out near the Good Shepherd Lutheran College.

Traffic congestion concerns have been raised by council planners at one of Noosa's busiest school drop offs as a Noosaville college seeks approval for the first step in an eight-year upgrade.

Good Shepherd Lutheran College's plan to install extra demountable classrooms has prompted questions from Noosa Council planning staff about the intended growth levels.

Dispute ends as major retail approved

Council has appetite to approve Noosa eatery

If approved, the temporary class space will make way for the proposed demolition of 200sq m of administration space for a replacement building next year.

The college masterplan works, scheduled to be completed by 2028, also include a performing arts building and a new classroom building.

A development application lodged by the college acknowledges concerns raised by the council's traffic consultant regarding the existing traffic operations around the Eumundi Noosa Rd/Goodchap St roundabout entry.

Planning on a safe Good Shepherd upgrade.

"The college has recently made changes to the pick-up/drop off area in line with the Queensland Transport Look Out! program that has made a noticeable improvement to wait times and queue lengths," the application said.

The application said the proposed demountables would not result in any new impact on site access or the council's road network.

Good Shepherd plans to start constructing a new 153 space staff carpark by the end of the month to be ready for use at the start of next year.

Work on the demountables is due to start at the end of the year so they can be ready for the new school year.

The report said a boom gate would operate between the hours of 8am and 4pm.

It is intended to provide a queue distance of 24m or four vehicles to prevent queuing

impacting on Walter Hay Dr or the school access.

A five-year traffic accident breakdown submitted by the college for the immediate area around the school between showed there had been no crashes at the school's access points.

The existing staff carpark area will be closed off and will become a forecourt area.

College principal Anthony Dyer said he did not expect the size of the school population to grow by more than 45 on top of the already 1105 students enrolled there.

"Therefore 1150 is our expected maximum enrolment for the period 2020-2029," Mr Dyer said.

"The current application, our master plan and future developments are intended to improve the facilities available and enhance the programs that can be offered to students at effectively current enrolment levels," he said.