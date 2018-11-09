Colour fun gives to local Salvos

Good Shepherd primary students raised more than $6000 for the Salvation Army with and afternoon of colour fun.

GOOD Shepherd Lutheran College's junior students last month enjoyed an afternoon of colourful fun and fitness as they raised more than $6,000 for Noosa's Salvation Army.

Prep to Year 5 students raised money through sponsorships from family and friends, with the final tally being the culmination of only a month's worth of fundraising.

Good Shepherd's head of junior years Tim Lambert was overwhelmed by the amount of money raised in such a short time.

"It is wonderful to see the students and their families getting behind such a wonderful cause,” Mr Lambert said.

"With Christmas now only just around the corner the timing couldn't be better to give to the Salvos.”

The event was also supported by the local fire brigade who operated the large water hoses and added an exciting element to the day for the college's youngest students.

Teachers also joined in the fun lending a hand with pump action water pistols to ensure everyone was thoroughly drenched.

"Students, parents and teachers all enjoyed being blasted with water and covered in colour,” Mr Lambert said.

"I actually have a sneaky suspicion that the parents and teachers might have had more fun than the students.”

The college oval was a sea of colour during the event, something Mr Lambert likened to a rainbow of fun and laughter.