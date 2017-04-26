27°
Colourful art entries fly in for Noosa Bookfest

Michele Sternberg | 26th Apr 2017 10:58 AM
TOUGH DECISION: Entries for the School Writing Competition, being held as part of Noosa Bookfest, are set out for judging.
TOUGH DECISION: Entries for the School Writing Competition, being held as part of Noosa Bookfest, are set out for judging. Michele Sternberg

ENTRIES have flooded in from 10 schools in the region for the 2017 School Writing Competition, being held in conjunction with the Noosa Daybreak Rotary's Bookfest next month.

The theme was butterflies for the Prep to Year 4 entries, while the role of Sunshine Butterflies and the Hear and Say Centre was the focus for Years 5-6 students.

Both charities are beneficiaries for this year's fundraiser.

All entries, which include many colourful drawings, will go on display during the three-day Bookfest from May 5-7 at the Noosa Leisure Centre, in Wallace Dr, Noosaville (next to the Noosa Library).

Competition organiser Anne Oxley said the judges were impressed by the quality of work entered.

"Schools from around the region, including Noosa, Peregian and Eumundi, were approached to enter the competition and we received entries from 10 schools,” she said.

"It's going to be tough for the judges.”

The Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society Noosa has donated $250 prize money from its Tier Two Young Arts Program for the category winners.

If you have any inquiries regarding Bookfest Noosa, phone 1300791226.

