Colours connects artists at Cooroy exhibition

A NEW exhibition opened at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre at the weekend blends the work of a sculptor and painter.

Shapes and Scapes is the ceramic work of Black Mountain's Carol Watkins and the painted angles and geometry of artist Helen Saint-Smith.

The two artists love using colour and create pieces with similar hues.

"Where Helen works with sharp lines and block colour in her geometric landscapes, Carol's penchant for experimentation is a beautiful, conceptual contrast,” centre co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said.

Shapes and Scapes will run until February 20 and appears alongside exhibits Burls of Australia by John Willis and Eye View - Captured Images by Ruth Horton.

Willis and Horton will host artist talks at 10.30am on January 27, while Watkins and Saint-Smith's talk will be at 10.30am, March 3.

The centre is open Tuesday to Friday and is located at 11 Maple St, Cooroy.