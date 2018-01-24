Colours connects artists at Cooroy exhibition

A NEW exhibition opened at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre at the weekend blends the work of a sculptor and painter.
Shapes and Scapes is the ceramic work of Black Mountain's Carol Watkins and the painted angles and geometry of artist Helen Saint-Smith.
The two artists love using colour and create pieces with similar hues.
"Where Helen works with sharp lines and block colour in her geometric landscapes, Carol's penchant for experimentation is a beautiful, conceptual contrast,” centre co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said.
Shapes and Scapes will run until February 20 and appears alongside exhibits Burls of Australia by John Willis and Eye View - Captured Images by Ruth Horton.
Willis and Horton will host artist talks at 10.30am on January 27, while Watkins and Saint-Smith's talk will be at 10.30am, March 3.
The centre is open Tuesday to Friday and is located at 11 Maple St, Cooroy.
