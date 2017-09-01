Colton coal mine is in hands of state

ABOUT 100 people filed into the Eumundi School of Arts Hall on Wednesday to demand the state and federal governments reconsider the approval of a proposed coal mine.

The Colton coal mine is planned for construction about 9km north of Maryborough, with environmental groups concerned the mine's toxic waste will "destroy” the delicate ecosystems of the nearby Mary River, the Great Sandy Strait and World Heritage-listed Fraser Island.

Noosa environmental group the Great Sandy Strait Saviours hosted the evening at the School of Arts Hall where scientists, tourism operators and locals signed a petition and discussed further action to fight the proposal.

Fraser Island Defenders Organisation president John Sinclair AO said not many people were aware of the coal mine until State Government approvals had been finalised.

"Really, it had flown under the radar until it was too late,” Mr Sinclair said.

"If the government can allow it, there's no hope for the environment.

"Surely something like this can't escape public scrutiny.”

Mr Sinclair said he received a letter from Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg earlier in the day stating the request to review the State Government approvals was still being considered.

"Essentially he's saying it's under review and they haven't yet determined what will happen,” he said.

"It's a complicated process.

"Hopefully the message is coming through loud and clear that it needs more consideration from the State Government.”

Mr Sinclair said while it will be a tough battle ahead, there is hope for the environment.

"Forty-six years ago I was fighting the sand mining at Fraser Island,” Mr Sinclair said.

"For the first four years, we lost every single battle along the way, but in the end we won.

"The most important thing to remember is with the sand mine, every acre we saved that wasn't mined was a positive to us.

"With the Colton coal mine, the water's going to flow in any direction. We just don't know.

"Pollutants will have an effect long after the mine is closed.

"It has to be a political or legal solution. Surely, under natural justice, the politicians have to make the decision.”