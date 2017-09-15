Come and feel outrigger buzz

THE Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club invites you to come and try this exciting water sport.

This opportunity usually sees more than 30 people who come and try, and NOCC hopes to see many more new friends this weekend.

Outrigger canoeing is a growing sport, and the Noosa club is the second largest in Australia, with only Mooloolaba larger. It is a sport for both women and men of all ages, and Noosa currently has competitive paddlers aged from their thirties to eighties!

Noosa competes in the South Queensland zone for both 0C1 and OC2 (one and two person canoes) and the separate OC6 racing series, as well as other races throughout the state and internationally. Racing is generally in the ocean, which provides thrilling conditions.

In early 2018 Noosa paddlers will also compete in world and national sprint titles.

There are also two groups that enjoy fitness and fun - the intermediates with several teams who compete locally and earlier this year had two teams that competed in the Sydney Harbour Challenge, and the recreational group who also use paddling as a social opportunity. So whether you want to compete or use paddling for fitness and fun, NOCC will welcome you.

If this sounds like a sport that you would like to try, then come along by yourself, with a friend or grab your sports club mates. Paddling can provide great off-season or cross training opportunities, bring along your mates from the gym, the football or netball, the surf or the sailing club - we might even get you to compete in a short race to find the fitter sport!

The Come and Try session will be held this Sunday September 17 from 9am to 12pm, meeting at NOCC, Chaplin Park, Mill Street, Noosaville (across the bridge from the Noosa Yacht & Rowing Club).

Pre-registration for the Come & Try is preferable to avoid disappointment, so please contact Glen at secretary@noosa outriggers.com.au.

For more information about the Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club, and the times the different groups paddle, go to www.noosaoutriggers .com.au.