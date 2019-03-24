Come and see Beach People

A NEW exhibition of works opens on Friday at The Gallery in Peregian Beach.

Beach People will feature new original works by Nick Olsen.

Nick's unique and colourful style is directly inspired by his environment, from the beautiful beaches of the Sunshine Coast to his beloved suburban streets of Brisbane.

Everyone is invited to attend the opening celebration at 5.30pm on Friday to meet Nick and view his works.

Nick will also be available to chat in The Gallery on Saturday morning and all the first week of the school holidays, from April 6 to 12.

Check Instagram and Facebook for other opening hours and details: @thegalleryperegianbeach.

The Gallery is at Oasis Arcade, Peregian Beach Village Square.

RSVP for Friday to thegalleryperegianbeach

@gmail.com or call 54482314.