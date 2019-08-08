Come and Try Day to be biggest yet

Mac Duncan and Myles Rolloson try out some of the sports on offer around Noosa.

DOES your child love sport or looking for something new to try?

Noosa Council’s popular Come and Try Day for kids is on Wednesday, August 14, at the Noosa District Sports Complex.

With the last event in February reining in almost 300 kids, the council is urging parents to pre-register their attendance online.

The event sees local sporting organisations come together in the one location so kids can come and test drive a range of sports in one place.

Sports include cricket, tennis, oz tag, touch football and softball.

Each activity runs for about 20 minutes and children rotate through the activities across the two-hour time frame.

A free, healthy afternoon tea is also provided for all participants.

The afternoon runs from 3.30-5.30pm.

To register visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/come-try.