Come and try little athletics

Noosa Little Athletes are signing on for the new season.

NOOSA’s little athletes are off and running.

Little Athletics Noosa is set to return to the track for a new season at the Girraween Sports Complex in September.

Athletes of any ability aged between five and 16 are invited to register.

The next sign on is Sunday September 16 (1-4pm) at the Girraween Sports Complex.

At recent Sunday sign-on days, the club ran come and try sessions for new members to experience a slice of what athletics could offer.

Coaches and senior athletes demonstrated different events in track, jumps and throws with an emphasis on fun and fitness.

Come along and give it a go.

Register online at www.littleathleticsnoosa.com before you turn up and collect your welcome pack on the day.

The first night of competition kicks off on Friday, September 15, from 5pm.

For more information, visit Noosa Little Athletics website littleathleticsnoosa.com.